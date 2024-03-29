Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on DexCom, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for DexCom in a research report issued on Thursday, March 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $138.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.03. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,682,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,682,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,635 shares of company stock valued at $24,020,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

