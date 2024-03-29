Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 427.9% from the February 29th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 256,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,437,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 107,368 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,883,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,722,000 after purchasing an additional 550,047 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,600,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 299,531 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 993,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

BCX opened at $9.08 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.