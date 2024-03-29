Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Austin Private Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,167 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.27% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $19,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.