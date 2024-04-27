Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Sells £3,036,599.21 in Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) insider Will Shu sold 2,391,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.57), for a total value of £3,036,599.21 ($3,750,740.13).

Deliveroo Stock Performance

ROO opened at GBX 132.30 ($1.63) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13,230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.40. Deliveroo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 96.89 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 149.40 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ROO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 166.50 ($2.06).

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

