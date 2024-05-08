Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,762 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GOLD shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.