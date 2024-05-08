Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 38,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $229.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.28 and its 200-day moving average is $225.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

