Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.88

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.88 and last traded at $103.87, with a volume of 18798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.93.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.