Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.270-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.5 million-$149.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.2 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.060-5.300 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.62.

Qualys Trading Down 2.5 %

QLYS stock opened at $165.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.05. Qualys has a 12 month low of $112.17 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at $32,598,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at $32,598,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $661,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at $31,743,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,263,965. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

