Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Shares Gap Up to $10.74

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $11.22. Sable Offshore shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 71,560 shares trading hands.
Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Sable Offshore in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
In other Sable Offshore news, Director Christopher Binyon Sarofim acquired 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President James Caldwell Flores bought 300,000 shares of Sable Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 371,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Binyon Sarofim purchased 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sable Offshore stock. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.
Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. It operates through three platforms located offshore California and an onshore processing facility comprised of 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp.
