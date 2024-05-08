National Bank of Canada FI Has $16.28 Million Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,923 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $16,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.21.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

