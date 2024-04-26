Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP traded down $10.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $530.24. The stock had a trading volume of 420,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,668. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $435.49 and a one year high of $565.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

