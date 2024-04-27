Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases £2,265 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Patricia Halliday bought 500 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.60) per share, with a total value of £2,265 ($2,797.68).

Close Brothers Group Stock Up 0.5 %

LON:CBG opened at GBX 468.40 ($5.79) on Friday. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 278 ($3.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 998.50 ($12.33). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 399.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 604.41. The firm has a market cap of £704.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 425 ($5.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 463 ($5.72) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Shore Capital raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.21) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.63) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.14).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

