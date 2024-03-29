The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Up 0.6%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.63. Approximately 9,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 93,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The RMR Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a market cap of $761.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 2,538.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 282,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 193,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in The RMR Group by 52.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 81,342 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 694.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 83,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 73,269 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

