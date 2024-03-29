Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $30.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $30,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.40 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

