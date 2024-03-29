AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lowered by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

