Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Franklin Covey Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Barrington Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a research report issued on Thursday, March 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of FC opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.57 million, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 22.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 330,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 41,247 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,685 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

