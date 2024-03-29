Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Lifted by Zacks Research

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Oceaneering International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OII stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 2.47. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $654.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.81 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

