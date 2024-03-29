Austin Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $666,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $390,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth about $450,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $57.51 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

