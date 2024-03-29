Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Up 534.8% in March

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 534.8% from the February 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Applied UV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUVI opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $112.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied UV

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUVI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied UV by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 57,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied UV by 74.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 32,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

