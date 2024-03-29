Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 272.9% from the February 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.0 days.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGPPF opened at $41.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $65.15.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
