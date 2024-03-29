Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan Sells 50,000 Shares

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00.
Vermilion Energy Trading Up 1.4 %
TSE:VET opened at C$16.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.30 and a 52 week high of C$21.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71.
Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.10%.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
