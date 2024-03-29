Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan Sells 50,000 Shares

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE:VET opened at C$16.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.30 and a 52 week high of C$21.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.77.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

