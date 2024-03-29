Values Added Financial LLC Sells 5,180 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Values Added Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.13.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

