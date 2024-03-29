Analysts Set HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Price Target at $12.50

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

HRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair cut HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $14,668,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in HireRight by 234.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of HireRight by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 459,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 236,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in HireRight by 2,006.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 204,940 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. HireRight has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 million, a PE ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.35 million.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

