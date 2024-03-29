Analysts Set HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Price Target at $12.50

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.
HRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair cut HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HireRight Stock Performance
Shares of HireRight stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. HireRight has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 million, a PE ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.17.
HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.35 million.
About HireRight
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
