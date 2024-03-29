GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $8.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.76.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GoodRx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GoodRx
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx
GoodRx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.37.
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.59 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GoodRx Company Profile
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.
See Also
