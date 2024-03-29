Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $117.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $102.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average of $97.50. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

