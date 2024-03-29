bluebird bio, Inc. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for bluebird bio in a report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.68 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.75. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

