Brokers Set Expectations for Astera Labs, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Astera Labs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Astera Labs’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. Astera Labs has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $95.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

