Katapult Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Katapult by 34.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 642,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Katapult by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Katapult by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Katapult by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Katapult by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. Katapult has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 6,063.05% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $56.71 million during the quarter.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

