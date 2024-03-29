MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Shares to Split on Tuesday, April 2nd

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1.5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 2nd.

MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Down 1.3 %

MSADY opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.43. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.71%. Analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.