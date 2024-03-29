TMX Group (TSE:X) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$41.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$36.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on X. CIBC raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.57.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$35.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$26.73 and a 12-month high of C$36.93.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6204276 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. In related news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

