Roth Capital Comments on Green Plains Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Green Plains in a report issued on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Green Plains Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.60. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $36.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,077,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 11.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,945,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 290,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,266,000 after buying an additional 53,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,205,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,343,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,778.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Articles

