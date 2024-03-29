HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of HashiCorp from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.77.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HCP

HashiCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $26.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04. HashiCorp has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $490,144.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,417.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $490,144.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,417.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,334,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,768 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $2,722,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.