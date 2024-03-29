Talon Metals’ (TLO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Talon Metals (TSE:TLO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.50 price target on Talon Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Talon Metals Trading Down 3.6 %
About Talon Metals
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
