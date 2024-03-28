Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 327,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,525,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 3.7% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123,900.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.93. 4,589,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,725. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

