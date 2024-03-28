Accel Wealth Management Invests $201,000 in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE TTC traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,791. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Toro’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

