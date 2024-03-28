PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.71

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.71 and last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 225200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.47.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,394,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.