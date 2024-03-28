Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0846 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $549.77 million and approximately $12.73 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00077463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00025051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,495,459,008 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

