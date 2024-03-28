iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,527 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 26.5% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IVV stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $527.13. 2,982,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,222. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $400.45 and a 1-year high of $527.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

