Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.53. 867,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,736. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.25 and its 200 day moving average is $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

