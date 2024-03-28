Request Trading 30.7% Higher Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $168.79 million and $26.03 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00006966 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00026582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00015784 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002024 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00013513 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,900.15 or 1.00024081 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.95 or 0.00142421 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.17344977 USD and is down -10.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $55,926,917.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

