SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,572. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $44.12.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

