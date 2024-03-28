CPA Asset Management LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
IJR traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.60. 2,351,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,547,703. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.63. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
