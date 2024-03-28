Short Interest in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Rises By 167.4%

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, an increase of 167.4% from the February 29th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Stock Down 3.8 %

LIFE traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 592,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,337. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

