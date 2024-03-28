RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 188,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,213,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 55,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982,263. The company has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.42.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.