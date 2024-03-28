Siacoin (SC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $62.22 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $596.99 million and approximately $62.22 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,745.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.01 or 0.00802888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.00134724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00045892 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00059050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00191077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00131836 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,790,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,765,020,781 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

