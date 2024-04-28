Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $395,000 Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Terreno Realty by 16.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of TRNO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.13. 611,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,521. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

