Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 569 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,983,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,041. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.60 and its 200-day moving average is $170.34.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

