Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.37. 552,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,236. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average of $111.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

