iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 26,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,676,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,409,162. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average of $74.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.