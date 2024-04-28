Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $56.28. 2,284,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,882. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.41. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

